Extreme Networks Launches Retail Guest Analytics

Extreme Networks has launched Retail Guest Analytics as part of its new ExtremeWireless WiNG product portfolio. Retail Guest Analytics is a highly integrated, customizable platform that enables retailers to better understand shoppers' in-store habits and create personalized offers. The solution scales up to 10 million shoppers with single sign-on, provides retailers with comprehensive insights into shopper demographics and buying behaviors, and integrates directly with the ExtremeWireless WiNG solutions. It also enables brick-and-mortar retailers to adjust promotions quickly. Extreme Retail Guest Analytics offers an in-depth analytics of shoppers, including demographics and preferences, and gathers metrics between stores. Other data provided can include the number of mobile customers that entered a store, new customers vs. repeat customers, and customer duration in a store. Extreme is also introducing two new 802.11ac access points, ExtremeWireless WiNG AP 7602 and AP 7622, in addition to its ExtremeSwitching 200 Series. These solutions offer massive scalability, true zero-touch auto provisioning, and unified wired and wireless management. The ExtremeSwitching 200 Series of managed Gigabit Ethernet switches addresses the wired connections of PCs, servers, and storage devices and wireless APs and IP phones and can be managed via ExtremeCloud, ExtremeManagement, web client, or industry-standard command line interface. Extreme also introduced the AP3916i AP Camera, which offers retailers a dual radio AP with an embedded high-definition video camera that can provide in-store surveillance, or combined with video analytics, can capture insights into foot traffic patterns, length of checkout lines, product placement, and more. "Our newest wired, wireless, and analytics offerings work in tandem to provide retail customers with cost-effective, scalable solutions which allow them to manage all activity on the network while gaining deeper insights around customer preferences," said Dan Dulac vice president of product management and solution strategy at Extreme Networks, in a statement. "Ultimately, this helps the retailer deliver the highest-caliber service the moment a customer steps foot in their store. We're excited to support our growing retail customer footprint and continue to expand our investment in the market."