Dun & Bradstreet Acquires Avention

Through the acquisition, Dun & Bradstreet will be able to deliver its foundational company and contact data through Avention's software. Dun & Bradstreet’s Sales Acceleration product portfolio will include Hoover’s, Avention, NetProspex, and Strategic Alliance solutions (such as its partnership with Salesforce.com). Combined, these products generated in excess of $200 million in 2016 revenue.

"The sales acceleration space offers a big opportunity for Dun & Bradstreet. We believe as the global leader in commercial information we are well positioned to take market share and accelerate our growth strategy," said Bob Carrigan, chairman and CEO of Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement. "Bolstered by the success of our recent M&A activity, which has exceeded its acquisition economics, we will continue to explore smart, tuck-in acquisitions that, combined with disciplined execution, will help us to further expand our leadership in this category as well as other areas of our business."

"We are excited to combine our world-class company and contact data with Avention's best-in-class technology that is fully integrated with the leading software platforms utilized by B2B sales professionals and marketers," said Josh Peirez, president and chief operating officer of Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement. "Avention is a natural fit that will allow us to deliver tremendous value to customers, and the synergies we can capture put the value of this deal well above the purchase price of the acquisition."