BRP Partners with QuickPivot for Omnichannel Marketing Solution

QuickPivot, providers of a cross-channel marketing platform, is teaming up with Boston Retail Partners (BRP), to provide an ombichannel marketing solution for retailers. Through this partnership, QuickPivot will combine its Cross-channel Campaign Management (CCCM) platform, which enables marketers to deliver coordinated customer experiences across all channels, with BRP strategy, integration, and implementation services. "BRP recognizes that coordinated, omnichannel experiences are a consumer expectation," said Walter Deacon, principal and founder at BRP, in a statement. "Retail marketers are smart and creative, but their hands are often tied by legacy marketing suites or emerging point solutions that miss the mark. QuickPivot's marketing suite aligns well with BRP's vision for a complete, contemporary marketing hub designed for omnichannel retailers. This alliance will offer retailers a one-stop-shop solution to plan, execute, and measure omnichannel marketing programs all from one platform." Ken Marshall, CEO of QuickPivot, added, "We've been working hard to create powerful and intuitive software for retailers with big ideas but the need to be nimble. We couldn't be happier to have BRP as a partner. BRP brings an impeccable track record of delivering client value and has worked with hundreds of retail brands across the country. We look forward to providing the capabilities that align with BRP's vision and to drawing on their vast retail experience to make our platform even better."