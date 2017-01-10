Vidyard Releases ViewedIt Enterprise

Vidyard, providers of a video platform for business, today launched ViewedIt Enterprise, a business-class edition of ViewedIt, the free video-recording tool for Google Chrome that enables companies to add video to create personalized communications.

ViewedIt enables users to create video, share them via email, then track their success. ViewedIt Enterprise enables sales teams to record custom videos and access their existing marketing video libraries directly from their web browsers or email clients. With built-in tracking powered by the Vidyard platform, video creators will know who is watching what, and which video messages resonate with viewers. They’ll receive immediate playback notifications and can then prioritize leads according to viewing history, which is then pushed into existing customer relationship management (CRM) systems and other business applications. Video viewing data appears in context of other prospecting interactions, including previous calls, notes, and email.

"We all hate getting those phone calls that disrupt our day or those impersonal emails from automated systems. So we built ViewedIt,"” said Michael Litt, CEO and co-founder of Vidyard, in a statement. "ViewedIt re-humanizes this type of business communication. It helps sales reps and other business professionals quickly create personalized video messages which are then available to their recipient, on-demand. It's a win-win for all."

Customers have used ViewedIt's solution in the following ways:

Inside Sales: Record and send prospecting videos using full-screen webcam mode, create product walk-through videos, or record personalized picture-in-picture or full-screen captures.

Field Sales: Send curated follow-up materials, like testimonial videos, demos, or campaign videos, after calls, along with a personalized introductions.

Solutions Consultants: Build and send custom product demos using screen recordings or on-demand product videos.

Executive Communications:Send weekly update messages to employees using full-screen webcam recording mode, or highlight the priorities by sharing a slide.

Customer Success:Share on-boarding videos, custom how-to content, or getting-started guides with customers.

Support:Create custom, personalized support videos that include step-by-step instructions, or send existing support materials that address common problems.

Product Management:Record demos of new products and features. Collaborate with engineers, designers and QA teams. Capture feedback and send information on bugs and fixes.

"It's important for our sales teams to connect with customers on a personalized and authentic level," said Bob Elliott, senior vice president of global sales at Hootsuite, in a statement. "Many of Hootsuite's sales professionals use ViewedIt Enterprise to create fast, customized personal videos that stand out and bring the human element back into the sales process. ViewedIt makes this process as easy as a click, record, and share."

