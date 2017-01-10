CrowdCare, provider of multichannel enterprise bot solutions, has been granted its first U.S. patent (No. 9,529,579), which relates to customer care systems and a dynamic engine to configure software applications on electronic communication devices including smartphones, tablets, TVs, entertainment systems, vehicles, and navigation systems.
The CrowdCare patent covers technology that provides visibility into smart devices without updating the software. A flexible framework sitting on both the device and the server tells the device how to reconfigure itself at the application level by transmitting information about the device’s operating system, firmware version and make and/or model. Based on the information received, the server instantly determines the device type and capabilities, then sends code, scripts, and API lists to correctly configure its software applications). Future changes are made on the server side, and the device application is automatically updated through a network connection.
"A bot requires as much context as possible to truly understand the customer's situation, and this patent allows our Wysdom solution to gather rich context in a unique way," said Jeff Brunet, president and co-founder of CrowdCare, in a statement. "Our patented software sits on a remote device, listens to the server, and sends out information needed to request and receive unique code to configure the exact device model with a deeper level of functionality. When a consumer asks a question to a Wysdom product, we always want to gather more data and fully understand the situation. Our patented technology gives us the ability to see into consumers’ unique devices without having to update software or firmware.”