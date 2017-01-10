CrowdCare, provider of multichannel enterprise bot solutions, has been granted its first U.S. patent (No. 9,529,579), which relates to customer care systems and a dynamic engine to configure software applications on electronic communication devices including smartphones, tablets, TVs, entertainment systems, vehicles, and navigation systems.

The CrowdCare patent covers technology that provides visibility into smart devices without updating the software. A flexible framework sitting on both the device and the server tells the device how to reconfigure itself at the application level by transmitting information about the device’s operating system, firmware version and make and/or model. Based on the information received, the server instantly determines the device type and capabilities, then sends code, scripts, and API lists to correctly configure its software applications). Future changes are made on the server side, and the device application is automatically updated through a network connection.