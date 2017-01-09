Longwood Software Offers RevBase Mobile eCommerce Solution

Related Whitepapers The Fundamentals of Effective Customer Experience From Contact Center to Customer Engagement Center Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Longwood Software, developer of the RevBase software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketing asset management (MAM) system and the ForFile large file transfer service, has released a RevBase mobile-enabled B2B eCommerce solution, allowing RevBase users to optimize their RevBase eCommerce applications for mobile users. The new applications are cloud-based, provide a full set of features for online ordering and data exchange, and require only a web browser for use. The RevBase marketing asset management platform offers electronic and print fulfillment capabilities, including a searchable database for marketing assets; a visual shopping cart for collecting items for distribution; multiple email delivery modes; and click-through tracking of electronically fulfilled assets. Users can customize and personalize marketing materials with RevBase, schedule automatic reports, and set up item expiration alerts so administrators know when items are becoming outdated. In addition to the new RevBase mobile-enabled B2B eCommerce application, a RevBase Print On Demand integration is available with a configurable shopping cart, a credit card payment connection, and data exchange with designated print partners. The RevBase mobile-enabled eCommerce application can be configured for a wide range of markets, products, and languages. One of the first implementations of the application is for Pfizer. Designed to reflect Pfizer's branding, the mobile application automatically routes retailers who use smartphones or tablets to the RevBase mobile eCommerce application, where they can search for products and place orders. Data exchange between RevBase and the company's SAP system is seamless. The user interface offers keyword search, highlighting of featured products, visual product displays, item and case pricing, order review, and check out. Users can also access their order history and see order status. "With B2B customers across all industries increasingly using mobile devices to research and purchase products, leading companies recognize they have to offer robust mobile B2B eCommerce applications that allow buyers to place orders easily and securely," said Scott Richardson, president of Longwood Software, in a statement. "We developed the RevBase mobile-enabled B2B eCommerce application to address this growing need and to make the customer experience when ordering from smartphones and tablets a positive one." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/