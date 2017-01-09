CenturyLink Acquires SEAL Consulting

Technology services company CenturyLink today announced that it has acquired SEAL Consulting, a provider of SAP solutions and services. The acquisition aims to enhance CenturyLink’s integration with the SAP ecosystem and builds upon the partnership that the two companies established early last year. "We're fully committed to the SAP HANA enterprise cloud, and we're a global premium supplier of the program.…We've always been committed to SAP, but to make that announcement [about the partnership] has stepped up our game and created the foundation for this latest announcement," Frank Tutalo, director of corporate communications at CenturyLink, says. "We're doubling down on our commitment to SAP in doing this." SEAL Consulting serves customers across the manufacturing, retail, and consumer products verticals and boasts experience implementing SAP solutions including SAP S/4 HANA, SAP Hybris, and SAP CRM. The organization aims to help its clients reduce the development, support, and project costs of the SAP solutions that they rely on. According to Tutalo, the acquisition of SEAL will enrich CenturyLink's partnership with SAP. "SEAL IT gives us increased depth of expertise, that's one leg of the stool," he says. "The second leg is expanding the business portfolio. The third is innovation. We have a fair amount of SAP resources in-house already, but at the same time we're going to be acquiring people who have deeper experience and knowledge across a lot of SAP platforms, and that will enhance CenturyLink's value proposition." Girish Varma, president of global IT services and new market development at CenturyLink, expressed a similar sentiment in a statement: "We are excited to continue enhancing CenturyLink's IT Solutions and SAP capabilities through the addition of SEAL Consulting. This acquisition significantly expands our existing integrated SAP solutions, leveraging our hosting and cloud infrastructures to add broader SAP implementation and application managed services capabilities to our portfolio. The acquisition also gives us deeper expertise in several additional industry verticals." Speaking in a statement, Robert Enslin, president of global customer operations at SAP, praised SEAL's SAP services: "SEAL has been successfully providing a comprehensive suite of services around SAP's product portfolio and, with CenturyLink's acquisition, we now have a partner even more tightly aligned with SAP's strategy. SAP is making bold investments to empower businesses to Run Simple, and we believe the combination of CenturyLink and SEAL Consulting will further this mission to our joint customers globally." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/