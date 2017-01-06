ConvergeHub Partners with NexInteractive

ConvergeHub, a provider of CRM systems for small and midsized businesses, is partnering with NexInteractive, a provider of contact center and predictive dialer technologies.

ConvergeHub captures customer data from all touchpoints and streamlines it into one centralized repository for sales, marketing, and customer support agents to gain a comprehensive view of customers and manage all their tasks from within the CRM system. Simultaneously, NexInteractive's predictive dialer dials from a list of phone numbers and transfers connected calls to live agents, bypassing unavailable phone lines and voicemail.

The combination of ConvergeHub's converged CRM and NexInteractive's predictive dialer delivers the following:

Calls matched with CRM records: For both inbound and outbound calls, the predictive dialer checks the number against the CRM data and shows all of the client's details on screen.

Scrutiny of new contact lists: New contacts added to the CRM get reviewed by the predictive dialer to identify fax numbers and numbers in the No Call registry and also to ensure that these numbers do not exist from before in ConvergeHub CRM.

Smart prioritization: Calls are routed based on predefined filter combinations, such as location, language, prior contact, lead stage, etc. Calls of important leads and customers get automatically diverted to experienced or high-performing agents.

"ConvergeHub rightfully understands the need for a call center solution and CRM together, and hence, has partnered with the world-renowned company NexInteractive. Now call center agents have a smarter way to call, using the CRM," Manash Chaudhuri, CEO of ConvergeHub said in a statement. "With NexInteractive connected to ConvergeHub, agents have more context on every call to develop a strong relationship with leads and customers. Even if there are hundreds of customers, agents can establish personal connections by seeing past conversations, notes, and tasks associated with each customer who calls. They can save time with automatic call logging and use analytics to determine the best calling times and improve performance."

