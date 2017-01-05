Marqii Launches to Help Local Businesses Advertise Specials

Marqii has rolled out a mobile business platform using location data to enable local bars and restaurants to notify consumers nearby of daily specials and promotions.

For between $2 and $4 per day, Marqii will deliver marketing messages to potential customers looking for a special, whether it's a happy hour, two-for-one tacos, or even a steak dinner, when and where they are searching. The platform simplifies the process of creating, distributing, compiling, and categorizing messages about specials. The cloud-based API connects with more than 70 online publishers, including Facebook, Google Plus, Foursquare, CitySearch, Yahoo!, and Yellow Pages, to showcase each special in real time. Additionally, each establishment's core location data, such as name, address, and phone number, will be populated on each publisher, allowing cross-platform consistency.

"Marqii is the digital upgrade and compliment to the marquee/chalkboard street sign for local businesses to promote daily specials and happy hours," said Avi Goren, CEO and co-founder of Marqii, in a statement. "Local bars, restaurants, and other businesses generally can't afford conventional advertising in newspapers, TV, or radio. Marqii gives businesses the power to reach their neighborhood mobile traffic, increase foot traffic, and provide real-time incentives."

The service rolled out in New York this month. Additional cities will be available in the coming months.

