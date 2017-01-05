Logo
BodyBGTop
SoftServe Partners with ADAM
The partnership will help companies boost engagement through increased digital asset management capabilities.
Posted Jan 5, 2017
Print Version
Page 1

SoftServe, a provider of digital software development and consulting, has partnered with ADAM Software, a provider of digital asset management.

The partnership will combine SoftServe's expertise in customer experience design, big data and advanced analytics, Internet of Things, and digital enterprise consulting, with the holistic capabilities of ADAM's Smart Content Hub, a content platform for increasing customer engagement.

"SoftServe has been innovating in the digital space for over 20 years, with deep R&D acumen delivering complex business solutions for both enterprise and the software companies that serve them. We are always looking to expand our global partner network and bring value to our customers. The partnership with ADAM will allow SoftServe to couple its deep engineering capabilities and leading digital design expertise to ADAM's best-in-class DAM and PIM solutions," Robert Corace, executive vice president of digital disruption at SoftServe, said in a statement. "The resulting innovative offerings will be presented in our Digital Design Center in Austin, Texas, which is opening soon."

"DAM is a crucial part of a larger marketing technology landscape that manages customer-facing rich media content. Together with SoftServe, we can deliver the best outcome for organizations and their projects through the DX Platform. We are proud and honored that ADAM is a part of this platform," said Pieter Casneuf, CEO of ADAM Software, in a statement.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Genesys, Avaya, Verint, and Aspect

Sponsored By: Informatica
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY