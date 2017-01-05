SoftServe Partners with ADAM

SoftServe, a provider of digital software development and consulting, has partnered with ADAM Software, a provider of digital asset management.

The partnership will combine SoftServe's expertise in customer experience design, big data and advanced analytics, Internet of Things, and digital enterprise consulting, with the holistic capabilities of ADAM's Smart Content Hub, a content platform for increasing customer engagement.

"SoftServe has been innovating in the digital space for over 20 years, with deep R&D acumen delivering complex business solutions for both enterprise and the software companies that serve them. We are always looking to expand our global partner network and bring value to our customers. The partnership with ADAM will allow SoftServe to couple its deep engineering capabilities and leading digital design expertise to ADAM's best-in-class DAM and PIM solutions," Robert Corace, executive vice president of digital disruption at SoftServe, said in a statement. "The resulting innovative offerings will be presented in our Digital Design Center in Austin, Texas, which is opening soon."

"DAM is a crucial part of a larger marketing technology landscape that manages customer-facing rich media content. Together with SoftServe, we can deliver the best outcome for organizations and their projects through the DX Platform. We are proud and honored that ADAM is a part of this platform," said Pieter Casneuf, CEO of ADAM Software, in a statement.