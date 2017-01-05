Freshdesk Acquires Pipemonk to Streamline Integrations

To further its goal of developing an ecosystem of linked business solutions, Freshdesk, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, has acquired Pipemonk, maker of a data integration platform designed to help companies synchronize and move customer information that exists in separate cloud applications. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Formed in 2014 and originally named ZapStitch, Pipemonk's aim is to cater to the majority of companies who rely on multiple, disparate, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to accomplish their business goals. A recurring problem for such companies is that information silos are formed as a result, thus impeding the flow of data between departments, and slowing them down as they try to better connect with customers in a competitive market.

And, according to a statement from Satya Padmanabham, cofounder of Pipemonk, traditional integration software can be clunky and complicated, requiring tedious and drawn out on-boarding processes that call for the expertise of engineers.

"It can also prove to be very expensive," Padmanabham said.

Pipemonk's platform simplifies and speeds up the task of integrating any two SaaS products, whether they are e-commerce, marketing, accounting, helpdesk or CRM related, and, the company claims, it can do it in a matter of minutes.

"Having your apps talk to each other and enabling seamless flow of data plays an important role in any business today, and we at Freshdesk are focused on making that workflow process simple for our customers," Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshdesk, said in a statement.>

Under Freshdesk, Pipemonk's team of 13 will help the software vendor bolster its integration efforts, thus better connecting the existing products within Freshdesk's software suite and enabling additional third-party synchronizations, while minimizing time-consuming log-in and data entry requirements.

The acquisition is Freshdesk's seventh in the past 16 months; in less than a year and a half, the company has also purchased Chatimity, Airwoot, Framebench, Konotor, Frilip, and 1CLICK.io. Perhaps most importantly, the purchase reflects the company's desire to continue expansion beyond customer service, for which it is still best recognized.

