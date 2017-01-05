Qlik Acquires Idevio

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Qlik, a provider of visual analytics, has acquired Swedish firm Idevio, a provider of geographical-related software and services, extending its mapping capabilities and moving its offerings beyond visualization with support for a broad range of advanced geoanalytic use cases. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Using patented technology that compresses and streams mapping data, both Qlik Sense and QlikView< customers can now expose hidden geographic relationships. Idevio enables both Qlik Sense and QlikView users to add maps to their apps with automatic geo-data lookup to reveal spatial information and then overlay them with different visualizations. Users can drill down into information-dense maps that contain millions of points, but also use Idevio's GeoAnalytics cloud-based service to analyze geo-data with non-geo data for determining potential store locations, understanding customer distribution of sales by ZIP code, or calculating supply chain delivery times. "Emerging technology, such as The Internet of Things, will produce an enormous amount of location-referenced data. Even as it gains a stronger foothold within our customer base, there is still a challenge to extract and use all that location-based data," said Anthony Deighton, Qlik's chief technology officer and senior vice president of products, in a statement. "We want to be that partner that helps them analyze their geospatial data, and Idevio fits perfectly within our product portfolio. We are acquiring complementary technology that will enhance the value we provide to our customers as we further develop and bring to market these solutions." IdevioMaps, which includes Idevio GeoAnalytics for QlikView and Qlik Sense, has been rebranded as Qlik GeoAnalytics. Tight integration to Qlik Sense is planned for later this year. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/