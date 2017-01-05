Taboola Acquires Commerce Sciences

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Taboola, providers of a content discovery platform, has acquired Commerce Sciences, a provider of web personalization and on-site optimization. Financial terms were not disclosed. This acquisition furthers Taboola's personalization strategy. Commerce Sciences' personalization technology can analyze the implied characteristics of each visitor, given the particular time and context, meaning that the same person might be more inclined to interact with different on-site experiences throughout the day. "These are important times to understand the value of data and the user experience, as the web has become very fragmented. The notion of personalization based on user demographics is old school. It's evolving into the context in which users are consuming the web; we all have multiple personas as we come from social, search, our phone, and more. Imagine if every site had a version tailored to each one of those personas," explained Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola, in a statement. "I'm very excited to work with Aviv, Eyal, and the talented Commerce Sciences team who spent five years focused on this very complex challenge of personalization. Together, I believe we have a clear path to unlocking the potential of a web of one, tailored to each and every one of us based on the context in which we consume content." "We founded Commerce Sciences with the vision of revolutionizing the online experience by enabling websites to engage with each visitor in a truly personalized manner, resulting in a drastic improvement of the on-site experience and greater monetization," said Aviv Revach, founder and CEO of Commerce Sciences, in a statement. "There is a natural synergy with Taboola, where we look forward to offering publishers one-to-one experiences at tremendous scale." "Having led technological development in web optimization for years, there is a significant opportunity to leverage Taboola's massive data sets for laser-focused personalization. This can be a true game-changer for publishers," added Eyal Brosh, founder and chief technology officer at Commerce Sciences, in the statement. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/