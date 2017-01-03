MegaPath Partners with Tenfold and Launches the Connector Add-On Service

MegaPath, a provider of voice, data, security, and cloud services to North American businesses, today announced a partnership with Tenfold, maker of the Phone Intelligence Platform, designed to support service agents and sales reps during customer calls. Drawing on Tenfold’s technology, MegaPath has powered and released the Connector service add-on, allowing end users to plug MegaPath’s offerings into more than 25 CRM and help desk applications. MegaPath's cloud-based technology is designed to help businesses easily and securely maintain communications and connectivity between their employees, offices, and business partners. The vendor offers a portfolio of voice, unified communications, hosted IT, and data networking services that aim to boost productivity and customer satisfaction while reducing company expenses. According to the vendor’s website, the Hosted Voice (Hosted PBX) package offers audio conferencing, auto attendant, visual voicemail, and transcription options and works with Skype for Business and Microsoft Outlook. Tenfold "improves business workflow with easier outbound calling, better relationship tracking, follow-up task creation, and advanced analytics," according to that vendor’s website. Its Phone Intelligence Platform includes click-to-call buttons, information regarding customer mentions on social media, notes and reminders, SMS and email functionality, and task creation and call history capabilities. With the Connector plug-in, subscribers to MegaPath's Hosted Voice offerings can access functions such as automated call logging, caller information pop-up screens, click-to-call, and call analytics within commonly used CRM and help desk applications such as Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SugarCRM, Bullhorn, Netsuite, Oracle, Salesforce.com, Zoho, and Zendesk. A goal of providing these ready-made integrations is to simplify and shorten the deployment process while making the services easier to use and manage. "MegaPath is excited to bring the functionality of MegaPath Hosted Voice into the business applications our customers use every day," Arnaud Gautier, chief marketing officer for MegaPath, said in a statement. "Customers gain efficiencies within their CRM, including the ability to click to dial, automatically log calls, and enter notes during a call. In addition to Hosted Voice, MegaPath Connector is a perfect complement to MegaPath's unified communication service, MegaPath One, and our Call Center Premium service." MegaPath caters primarily to companies in the health care, nonprofit, insurance, real estate, retail, and media and entertainment industries. Customers include the Community YMCA of Monmouth County, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Admiral Beverage, and PTC Productions, among others. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/