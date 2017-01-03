Logo
Continuity Programs Launches MyCRMDashboard
MyCRMDashboard is a marketing CRM system for financial lenders.
Posted Jan 3, 2017
Continuity Programs has introduced MyCRMDashboard, a CRM system that takes care of communications with customers and prospects for financial lenders.

The platform offers a simple CRM with lead generation. The CRM system provides hands-free marketing campaigns and real-time reporting.

"This is the CRM loan officers will want to use," said Kirk King, president of Continuity Programs, in a statement. "Powerful marketing communications are sent on each loan officer's behalf. We then notify the loan officers when to login and get their leads. I'm super excited about this launch. I'm certain this new platform will help us more than double the results of our existing systems."

