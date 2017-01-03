InMarket Partners with AMI for inBar Beacons

inMarket has introduced inBar, an ambient intelligence platform for restaurants, bars, and other companies to digitally engage consumers in entertainment venues. In partnership with AMI Entertainment, inMarket will begin to roll out the beacons to 23,000 entertainment venues across the United States.

inBar can turn phones into artificial intelligence-powered assistants, waking up proactively to facilitate hyper-relevant, second-screen experiences like the following:

Smart jukebox interactions that suggest songs or offer credits;

Safe ride deals based on context, like being in the bar for more than three hours;

Extra swipes in a dating app;

Drink specials just for checking fantasy football scores during the game;

Exclusive playlists or AR content just for being there.

The program will reach all Android mobile devices via Eddystone-compatible beacons plus 50 million comScore-verified monthly active app users across inMarket's SDK platform.

"From vinyl, to digital and now online-offline convergence, AMI is a proven innovator of state-of-the-art entertainment equipment for bars and restaurants," said Michael Maas, CEO of AMI Entertainment, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with inMarket to deliver amazing new contextual experiences to nightlife consumers, while creating the opportunity for brands to engage with hard-to-reach, on-the-go millennials." "With inBar, we're laying the foundation of the connected bar of the future, while enabling hyper-contextual advertising on premise," said Todd Dipaola, CEO and co-founder of inMarket, in a statement. "We have six years of experience digitally connecting consumers and brands at retail capacity and we're excited to extend those experiences to bars with AMI as an amazing partner."

