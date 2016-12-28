Vibes Acquires Red Fish Media

Vibes, providers of a mobile marketing platform, has acquired Red Fish Media, a mobile marketing and digital solutions company with more than a decade of experience engaging consumers through these channels. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Miami Red Fish Media has developed a suite of proprietary products, such as Text ER, that are designed to work with clients in the healthcare industry.

"With this acquisition, we've solidified our leadership in mobile marketing engagement," said Jack Philbin, CEO and co-founder of Vibes, in a statement. "As the industry begins to consolidate, Vibes will continue to lead the pack and offer brands the most comprehensive mobile marketing platform available. Red Fish broadens our capabilities with additional technology and accelerates our expansion into new areas like healthcare."

Red Fish's founder and president, Matt McKenna, will join Vibes as vice president of sales.

"Vibes and Red Fish share a common vision that mobile is currently and will continue to be the most effective way to engage consumers," he said in a statement. "We've seen firsthand that it's possible for major brands to drive true ROI with mobile, and by adding our team and technology to the industry-leading platform that Vibes has developed, we're going to help the industry rethink what is possible in the space."

