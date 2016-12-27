Logo
Trumpia Adds Toll-Free Short Code Update
Trumpia adds free to end user short code and updates its opt out reporting.
Posted Dec 27, 2016
Trumpia, a mobile messaging and multichannel marketing automation software provider, has updated its software to now include free to end user short codes (FTEU). This new type of short code functions like a toll-free phone number, in which the user absorbs the cost of the text message instead of the subscriber.

Trumpia also pdated its reporting of opt-out subscribers who belong to more than one data set. Previously, if one of these subscribers opted out, they were removed from all data sets associated with the same master account without notifying the other data set managers. With the new update, all data set managers will be notified in their reporting data.

"The new FTEU short codes will effectively eliminate a barrier for our users, as cost will no longer be a reason why subscribers don’t join a text messaging program," said Trumpia's CEO, Ken Rhie, in a statement.

