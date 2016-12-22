Satuit Releases Fall 2016 Version of Its CRM

Satuit Technologies, a provider of software for the professional investment market, has released SatuitCRM Fall 2016, which brings improved emailing marketing capabilities and expanded support for tablets and smartphones.

Some of the key enhancements in this version include integrated e-marketing and a new interface for the Investor Portal. SatuitCRM users can prepare a new list or update an existing list stored in their third-party marketing software without ever leaving SatuitCRM. They can also get automated updates within the CRM of the mailing statistics provided by their third party e-marketing software. These new features mean SatuitCRM users can manage lists and create e-marketing reports and dashboards all within the CRM interface.

The Investor Portal user interface has been redesigned to better support mobile technologies using responsive design. Users can also see key account data, such as current market values for all accounts.

The release includes many other features, including support for the three most popular smartphone operating systems.

"This upgrade to SatuitCRM responds to the growing use of additional portable devices in the business world and makes communication to multiple clients and prospects even easier to execute and to track," said Karen Maguire, CEO of Satuit Technologies, in a statement.

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com