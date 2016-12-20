Impartner Launches Impartner Locator on the Salesforce AppExchange

Impartner, a provider of partner relationship management (PRM), has launched Impartner Locator for Salesforce.com's Community Cloud on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Impartner Locator configures with Salesforce Community Cloud and allows both vendors and partners to configure the searchability of partners by any attribute or field in Salesforce, to help potential customers find the partner best suited to their needs beyond just geography and vertical. Impartner Locator displays results in both a list and an interactive map and lets users personalize their listings with multimedia and even customer reviews.

"As every company knows, being found is half the battle," said Impartner Chief Marketing Officer Dave Taylor in a statement. "Impartner Locator is already one of our most popular add-on modules, and with this version tailored specifically for use with Salesforce Communities, we literally put a face on everyone's business that allows them to pull out and merchandise what they feel is most important about their organization."

"Companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees to thrive in the age of the customer," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of app innovation partner sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce App Cloud, Impartner provides customers with an exciting new way to connect potential customers to the perfect partner."

