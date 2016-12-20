Salesfusion Integrates with Bullhorn CRM

Salesfusion, a provider of marketing automation, has integrated its Marketing Automation Platform (MAP) with Bullhorn CRM to allow recruiting and staffing firms to streamline and automate communications with candidates and employers.

Salesfusion supports all necessary classifications of records while providing complete transparency into all interactions. Because staffing and recruiting firms often use a specialized CRM to manage their sales and recruiting cycles, this integration allows sales, recruiting and marketing to complete the communication loop by syncing candidates, along with leads and contacts directly into the MAP.

eHire, a recruiting firm, used Bullhorn and Salesfusion disparately. With the new integration in place, eHire can now sync all of itscore elements, including leads, contacts, candidates, opportunities, and campaigns, and have visibility to all communications on individual records in Bullhorn.

"Bullhorn gives us the tools necessary to manage relationships and optimize the recruiting process," said Kyle Tothill, partner and managing director of eHire, in a statement. "Having the solution integrated with Salesfusion allows us to leverage the power of recruiting alongside the value of a personalized marketing approach to deliver an enhanced experience and build personal relationships with recruits and new clients in a scalable way." "While it is second nature for recruiters to build relationships," said Carol O'Kelly, CEO of Salesfusion, in a statement, "they have not had access to seamlessly automate communications with a personalized approach. Salesfusion has a strong history of providing the most robust and native integrations to leading CRMs and this is just another example of ensuring companies have access to integrate processes and tools to engage in a consistent way to nurture relationships and grow business."

