Mobiquity Partners with Insert

Mobiquity, a digital engagement provider, and Insert, providers of an automated in-app marketing platform, are teaming up to deliver real-time, in-app personalization to mobile users. The partnership brings together Mobiquity's end-to-end mobile services with Insert's technology for deploying in-app engagement features.

Through their partnership, Mobiquity and Insert will enable companies to enhance an existing solution or build a new app for maximizing customer interactions in real time. Mobiquity will focus on mobile strategy, design, and development, while Insert's platform can be used to add dozens of pre-built features to an app, including messages, videos, surveys, and tooltips. App owners and mobile marketers can then leverage the data that Insert provides.

"For today's enterprises, delivering the right mobile moments is critical to customer experience and brand loyalty and even impacts revenue," said Ty Rollin, Mobiquity's chief innovation technology officer, in a statement "Our partnership with Insert will help clients to capitalize on these opportunities by empowering them to quickly and easily improve in-app engagement." "We are pleased to join forces with Mobiquity to deliver the absolute most value to our customers," said Shahar Kaminitz, CEO of Insert, in a statement. "Mobiquity builds apps that - from the first stages of design - put the customer front and center. Apps are dynamic rather than static, and Insert's technology allows app owners and marketers to run and test on-the-fly campaigns independent of app development cycles, ensuring that real-time customer engagement is constantly optimized."

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com