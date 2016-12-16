Bpm'online Launches Version 7.9

Bpm'online has released version 7.9 of its CRM product line, featuring advanced tools for intelligent data enrichment, dynamic case management, and a number of other enhancements designed to streamline key marketing, sales, and service processes.

The latest release offers advanced dynamic case management to help organizations dynamically and flexibly manage unstructured, untamed processes.

Bpm'online 7.9 also offers tools for intelligent customer profile enrichment for managing CRM data, such as email addresses, phone numbers, social media profiles, and other valuable information about a company from open sources.

The latest version of bpm'online marketing offers enhanced capabilities for marketing campaign management for more personalized and targeted multichannel campaigns based on customer behavioral patterns. Integration with Elastic Email and additional tools to monitor and analyze unsent and undelivered email are also included.

Bpm'online sales offers additional capabilities for managing pre-configured visits on mobile devices along with tools to monitor SKUs. The new release also features landing page integration that allows users to configure the automatic registration of leads, orders, or other data received from websites in bpm'online.

The latest update of bpm'online service offers upgraded service calendars and algorithms for calculating case resolution timeframes based on case priority, service-level agreements, or support plans. Flexible rules for junk email processing are also included.

Other enhancements to bpm'online's platform include a simplified process designer, advanced segmentation tools and importing options, an enhanced mobile app with windows 10 support, and web single sign-on.

