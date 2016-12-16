Logo
LiquidHub Acquires Annik
The acquisition of Annik adds insight capabilities to LiquidHub's customer engagement platform.
Posted Dec 16, 2016
LiquidHub, a customer engagement company, has acquired Annik, a data management and analytics solutions firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"As digital transformation continues to drive disruption and change, companies need better insights to transform their customer engagement strategies or they risk becoming irrelevant," said Jonathan Brassington, CEO and co-founder of LiquidHub, in a statement. "As we continue to re-imagine engagement by better understanding the people who matter most to our clients, the addition of Annik's world-class capabilities in market research, data science, data analytics, and insights around customer behavior is critically important to LiquidHub's rapid growth in this space."

"LiquidHub has a long history of delivering exceptional customer engagement solutions for their clients, and through the addition of Annik's expertise we are uniquely qualified to solve our customers' most challenging problems,” said Rahul Sahgal, president and CEO of Annik, in a statement. "It's a great opportunity for us all at Annik to join forces with LiquidHub and together create a future re-imagining customer engagement."

