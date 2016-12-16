Sionic Mobile Adds IBM Watson Analytics to E-Commerce

Sionic Mobile has added automated data analysis and data-driven dashboards powered by IBM Watson Analytics to its ION Commerce Engine (ICE), enabling retailers to better engage and connect with millions of Mobile Rewards App users nationwide.

Sionic Mobile's ICE mobile payments and loyalty platform combines an extensive GeoSense beacon network with market insights, enabling merchants to develop mobile marketing and loyalty campaigns. The new analytics component provides actionable data for identifying customer spending traits, loyalty and transaction trends, and market and demographic data.

"We're providing retailers a robust, intuitive mobile commerce platform without the complexities normally associated with this level of analytics," said Ronald Herman, CEO and founder of Sionic Mobile, in a statement. "Incorporating IBM Watson Analytics with our proven loyalty and payments commerce engine will be a game-changer for retailers that will not only amplify customer engagment and the overall user experience, but will provide a significant edge in a crowded mobile marketplace."

Sionic Mobile's ICE platform is integrated with popular payment terminals and POS systems for enterprise clients and supports mobile payments from most iOS or Android devices and bank-issued credit or debit cards.

