Chute Partners with Macromeasures for Audience Intelligence

Chute, providers of user-generated content (UGC) marketing, is partnering with audience intelligence data company Macromeasures to provide consumer insights to marketers.

Through this partnership, Macromeasures' PeopleData, based on public social data and machine learning technology, will bring rich, customer-level insight about the personas and preferences of customers into Chute's platform.

"Every marketer wants to understand their customers better," Chute CEO Ranvir Gujral said in a statement. "Through this partnership with Macromeasures, we're excited to offer our clients...the ability to have a clearer picture of who their audience is, what their interests and preferences are, based on what they've shared publicly through social media. This will allow brands to not only be more targeted but also more useful to the customers they wish to serve."

"Macromeasures is extremely excited to partner with Chute to usher in the age of authenticity. Our mission is to enable marketers to honor who their customers are. To that end, I believe the combination of Chute and Macromeasures will meet the needs of marketing and analytics professionals everywhere to create the one-to-one relationships with millions of customers that is ever-more essential,” said Vasu Nadella, CEO of Macromeasures, in a statement.