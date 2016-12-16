Logo
Xactly Introduces Xactly Insights for SMBs
Xactly Strategic Services uses Insights to optimize sales compensation management.
Posted Dec 16, 2016
Xactly, a provider of cloud-based incentive solutions, has introduced Strategic Services for small and midsized businesses (SMBs). Strategic Services provides guidance and expertise to emerging business by delivering an incentive compensation assessment with Xactly Insights software. Using Xactly Insights' aggregated pay and performance data, SMBs can design and optimize compensation programs.

"To keep top reps and stay competitive, SMBs need the same insights into sales compensation best practices as larger enterprises, but, at a price that fits their budget," said Steve De Marco, vice president of worldwide sales and alliances at Xactly, in a statement. "With our Strategic Services offering, we're giving SMBs something that they've never had before, a cost-effective solution that combines advisory services with years of empirical data to create a best-in-class compensation plan for business growth."

