CRMNext Releases Mashup Anywhere
CRMNext's new integration tool can display external data in multiple formats in real time
Posted Dec 16, 2016
CRMNext, a provider of CRM for financial services, has launched Mashup Anywhere to simplify and integrate multiple streams of data to facilitate customer interactions.

The real-time data integration tool aggregates information from multiple sources into a single graphical interface. With Mashup Anywhere, the CRMNext platform can connect to remote databases or external applications to search, fetch, validate, display, and update the external data or records in real time. With this capability, customer-facing teams can service customers on one screen, without having to jump through multiple systems to retrieve data.

"Mashup Anywhere has an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that integrates, displays, and modifies data on any screen, including leads, customers, cases, campaigns, dashboards, and mobile interface in a user-friendly way," said Manoj Kumar, chief product architect at CRMNext, in a statement. "This reduces time and cost to manage third-party data displays by more than 70 percent."

The new tool can display the real-time data and information received from external databases in numerous formats, such as lists, forms and graphs, and also allows users to embed external widgets, such as weather, Sensex, currency converter, Google Map, and others.

CRMNEXT's new Vivid Journey and Autonoma Integration Designers are added to its cloud-based CRM platform.
 
