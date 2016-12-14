1010data Introduces Version 10 of Its Insights Platform

|
1010data has released Version 10 of its Insights platform, offering increased self-service and making it easier to load, analyze, and visualize enterprise-class data, write queries, debug errors, and deploy applications with a redesigned and optimized graphical interface.
"From the very beginning, 1010data has offered users of all skill levels easy ways to access, analyze, and interact with Big Data. Version 10 is a milestone release that leverages our experience over the last 16 years to yield a completely redesigned and fully optimized experience for all users," said Sandy Steier, CEO of 1010data, in a statement. "Whether you are a business analyst, a data scientist, or a developer, you will be able to do more with Version 10 on your own and have access to the full power and interactivity of our award-winning Insights Platform."
1010data's Version 10 platform offers the following features:
- Iterative Analytical Workflow, to explore and experiment with data;
- Macro Language Workshop Tool with integrated debugging and code evaluation capabilities;
- Dynamic Grid to summarize and filter data right within the Trillion Row Spreadsheet and drag and drop columns to rearrange views;
- Simpler Data Interactivity to link, merge, and join columns from disparate data sources and tabulate data with drag-and-drop functionality; and
- Improved Data Loading to create new tables or edit existing ones, change values by hand, or paste data in from Excel or other sources.
"Version 10 of 1010data's Insights Platform's improved interface and new macro language workshop facilitates both business analysts and advanced application developers to load, blend, analyze, and distribute their data in a single platform to better leverage their time and expertise for companywide analysis," said John Myers, managing research director for business intelligence at Enterprise Management Associates, in a statement.