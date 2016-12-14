1010data Introduces Version 10 of Its Insights Platform

1010data has released Version 10 of its Insights platform, offering increased self-service and making it easier to load, analyze, and visualize enterprise-class data, write queries, debug errors, and deploy applications with a redesigned and optimized graphical interface.

"From the very beginning, 1010data has offered users of all skill levels easy ways to access, analyze, and interact with Big Data. Version 10 is a milestone release that leverages our experience over the last 16 years to yield a completely redesigned and fully optimized experience for all users," said Sandy Steier, CEO of 1010data, in a statement. "Whether you are a business analyst, a data scientist, or a developer, you will be able to do more with Version 10 on your own and have access to the full power and interactivity of our award-winning Insights Platform."