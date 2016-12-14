Marchex Launches Display and Video Analytics

Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company, has launched Marchex Display and Video Analytics, enabling marketers to measure the impact of display and video advertising campaigns on inbound phone calls to a call center or store.

Marchex Display and Video Analytics measures 100 percent of inbound calls influenced by a display campaign, including the 98 percent of phone calls that occur weeks or months later.

With this announcement, Marchex Display and Video Analytics capabilities have expanded to measure video advertising units in both premium and programmatic video publishers.

"As consumers become increasingly dependent on mobile devices, extending offline measurement and attribution capabilities is a priority for marketers" said Jen Catto, chief marketing officer at Tremor Video, in a statement. "By measuring and quantifying the true impact of video on inbound requests, Marchex's Display and Video Analytics allows marketers to bridge the gap between digital and reality."

Data from Marchex Display and Video Analytics is delivered in real time to marketing dashboards such as Doubleclick Campaign Manager.

"Our customers are looking to extend the programmatic buying and optimization of e-commerce to their offline sales channels," said Sundi Raman, director of pProduct and partnerships at Marchex, in a statement. "Marchex Display Analytics allows marketers to quantify the impact of display and video campaigns and make in-flight optimizations to make a real impact on customer acquisition."

