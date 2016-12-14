Logo
BodyBGTop
Marchex Launches Display and Video Analytics
Marchex Display and Video Analytics extends its metric for inbound calls to programmatic and premium video ad units.
Posted Dec 14, 2016
Bookmark and Share
Print Version
Page 1



Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company, has launched Marchex Display and Video Analytics, enabling marketers to measure the impact of display and video advertising campaigns on inbound phone calls to a call center or store.

Marchex Display and Video Analytics measures 100 percent of inbound calls influenced by a display campaign, including the 98 percent of phone calls that occur weeks or months later.

With this announcement, Marchex Display and Video Analytics capabilities have expanded to measure video advertising units in both premium and programmatic video publishers.

"As consumers become increasingly dependent on mobile devices, extending offline measurement and attribution capabilities is a priority for marketers" said Jen Catto, chief marketing officer at Tremor Video, in a statement. "By measuring and quantifying the true impact of video on inbound requests, Marchex's Display and Video Analytics allows marketers to bridge the gap between digital and reality."

Data from Marchex Display and Video Analytics is delivered in real time to marketing dashboards such as Doubleclick Campaign Manager.

"Our customers are looking to extend the programmatic buying and optimization of e-commerce to their offline sales channels," said Sundi Raman, director of pProduct and partnerships at Marchex, in a statement. "Marchex Display Analytics allows marketers to quantify the impact of display and video campaigns and make in-flight optimizations to make a real impact on customer acquisition."

 Print Version
Bookmark and Share
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
Marchex Display Analytics links display advertising to phone calls and store visits.
New integration connects 100 percent of phone calls to keywords for sophisticated search marketing campaigns.
Marchex And Adobe Media Optimizer deliver real-time insights to search marketers for all keywords.
New integration provides marketers a real-time view through conversions for inbound calls.
Partnership enables marketers to tie phone calls to digital advertising campaigns.
 
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Informatica
Related Sponsored Content

Sponsored By: Microsoft

Sponsored By: Microsoft
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY