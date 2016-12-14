The Trade Desk Includes Gravy Analytics in Its Data Management Platform

Gravy Analytics, providers of a location-based lifestyle and in-market audience platform based on verified local event attendances, has been integrated into The Trade Desk's Data Management Platform (DMP). The Trade Desk users will now have access to TruLife verified audiences for use in targeting, re-targeting and competitive geo-conquesting campaigns, with foot traffic attribution.

Gravy's mobile-derived audiences are built on the local events and activities consumers attend and the places they go in their daily lives. Gravy audiences include verified lifestyle and enthusiast categories ranging from active athletes and live music lovers to in-market home and auto buyers and dozens more.

TruLife premium audiences are fueled by Gravy's anonymous 242 million device Open Geo-Signals Cloud network and processed against Gravy's AdmitOne attendance verification platform. AdmitOne processes billions of Geo-Signals daily, verifying consumer attendances at events, activities, and places, to create verified Gravy TruLife audiences.

"We're proud that The Trade Desk selected Gravy Analytics to deliver such an exclusive audience set to its users," said Jeff White, CEO of Gravy Analytics, in a statement. "We look forward to helping the team drive measurable performance improvement for its DMP users."

