Swiftpage Enhances Act! with Tiger Pistol's Facebook Ads Connector

Swiftpage, a provider of CRM and email marketing software to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today bolstered its Act! product with the Facebook Ads connection. The capability, powered by Facebook Marketing Partner Tiger Pistol, allows Act! Premium subscribers to funnel Facebook leads created during their campaigns directly into the Act! Database. According to a statement by Lorcan Malone, president and COO of Swiftpage, the addition of Facebook Ads promises to help companies speed up their outreach to new contacts: "Act! Facebook Ads will provide our subscribers with another connection that will save them time and accelerate their sales and marketing efforts by automatically generating new leads using their own Act! databases." Act!, which has been in version 18.2 since July, can be leveraged by individuals, smaller businesses, and sales teams as a system that stores customer and prospect information in a single database and enables them to send out sharper marketing messages to drive more deals. The release furthers Swiftpage's commitment to connecting SMBs with contacts gathered from social media channels. Tiger Pistol has more than five years of experience in the SMB space, and its Facebook Ads platform, which promises increased visibility into targeted demographics, allows businesses to create, deploy, and manage ads from Facebook and Instagram at scale. "We see small businesses need four things to succeed in the digital space," says Dan Ogdon, senior vice president of customer experience at Swiftpage. "One is presence—websites, blogs, and so forth. The second is getting traffic to said presence. Once you have traffic, you're turning those into leads and then you're converting and retaining those leads. And then there's optimization pieces, which is accounting and things like that to run your business. We see Act! as owning the conversion and retention space. What really excites us about this particular piece is that by using the Act! ecosystem, we're finding lookalike people that already exist in the customer Act! database, advertising to them, and capturing those leads back into the Act! database." According to Ogdon, this is the first move Swiftpage has made to address the "top of the funnel." Up until now, "we've been very focused on the people who have been in the database already," Ogdon says. "This is the first time where we can go out to our customers and say, 'We can actually help you with getting more people into the Act! database through that conversion strategy.'" Steve Hibberd, CEO and cofounder of Tiger Pistol, said in a statement that the partnership can help SMBs capitalize on the Facebook platform: "With over 1.7 billion active users on Facebook worldwide, it's now more important than ever for SMBs to establish a meaningful presence on the platform. We are thrilled to partner with Swiftpage to provide Act! subscribers with our Facebook Ad optimization platform which will allow them to easily generate new leads and, ultimately, grow their business." Act! Facebook Ad packages are available today beginning at $79 a month, through Act! Connect, which uses the Zapier platform to link with hundreds of business solutions, including Microsoft's Outlook, Slack, QuickBooks Online, and PayPal, among others.