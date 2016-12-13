Dstillery and Bombora Partner

|
|
The partnership between Dstillery and Bombora will enable prospecting and campaign analytics for B2B marketing.
Posted Dec 13, 2016
|
Page 1
|
Dstillery, a provider of digital intelligence, and Bombora, a provider of B2B intent data, are partnering to bring intelligent full-funnel marketing to B2B advertisers. The partnership pairs Dstillery's machine-driven audience creation, delivery, and optimization with Bombora's proprietary business intent data to deliver a programmatic solution that lets business marketers find and reach companies that are researching specific products.
"As business marketers rush to embrace account-based marketing (ABM), successful B2B media campaigns wont just reach companies, they will reach only the right target companies -- those that are in active research mode," said Greg Herbst, vice president of programmatic at Bombora, in a statement.
Bombora tracks the online research behavior of 1.2 million businesses to identify when a company is surging in interest on specific B2B topics. This information is paired with Dstillery's prospecting data to provide deeper insights into the audiences targeted by B2B marketers. Analytics plays an important role in this partnership, allowing B2B marketers to understand the success of their campaigns in terms of the professional attributes of the targeted business users (e.g., company size, employees, industry, job function, seniority).
The partnership brings Bombora's Intent Data Insights to Cintell SmartPersonas to identify critical topics of interest to target buyers,
The partnership will bring Bombora's intent data to TrueInfluence InsightBASE.
The partnership between Bombora and Sales Inside will expand the install-based technology data available to marketers.
The partnership between Outbrain and Bombora brings B2B intent data to content marketing.
With Bomboa Surge Data, account-based marketing can now be based on the products that prospective customers are researching across the web.
Helpshift, a customer service platform for in-app support, is now offering Campaigns, a feature that arms companies with a more proactive approach to in-app customer service. (Featured on SmartCustomerService.com.)
Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet
Sponsored By: Informatica
Sponsored By: Microsoft
Sponsored By: Microsoft