Dstillery and Bombora Partner

Dstillery, a provider of digital intelligence, and Bombora, a provider of B2B intent data, are partnering to bring intelligent full-funnel marketing to B2B advertisers. The partnership pairs Dstillery's machine-driven audience creation, delivery, and optimization with Bombora's proprietary business intent data to deliver a programmatic solution that lets business marketers find and reach companies that are researching specific products.

"As business marketers rush to embrace account-based marketing (ABM), successful B2B media campaigns wont just reach companies, they will reach only the right target companies -- those that are in active research mode," said Greg Herbst, vice president of programmatic at Bombora, in a statement.

Bombora tracks the online research behavior of 1.2 million businesses to identify when a company is surging in interest on specific B2B topics. This information is paired with Dstillery's prospecting data to provide deeper insights into the audiences targeted by B2B marketers. Analytics plays an important role in this partnership, allowing B2B marketers to understand the success of their campaigns in terms of the professional attributes of the targeted business users (e.g., company size, employees, industry, job function, seniority).

