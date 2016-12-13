Tapjoy Brings Its Interplay Ads to LINE Messenger

Tapjoy, providers of a platform for mobile advertising and app monetization, has worked with LINE to make Tapjoy's premium Interplay advertisements available in the LINE messenger app. With the agreement, Tapjoy becomes LINE's partner for rewarded advertisements in more than 200 countries.

With more than 220 million active users, LINE's mobile messaging app offers free one-to-one and group messaging, voice and video calls, and more. LINE users can now earn LINE Points for free by engaging with advertisements from Tapjoy's premium advertising partners. LINE Points can be used to enhance the chat experience by purchasing premium in-app stickers, themes, and other types of content on LINE messenger.

"LINE has become one of the most popular apps in the world by helping people get closer to one another and by delivering a top-notch communication experience," said Steve Wadsworth, president and CEO of Tapjoy, in a statement. "Our Interplay ad platform is already the method of choice for millions of consumers to access premium content in their favorite apps, and we are excited to bring our platform to millions more people worldwide through this partnership with LINE."

Tapjoy offers thousands of opt-in, rewarded advertisements from hundreds of companies and trusted partners. The company rewards more than 500 million monthly users with virtual currency in apps across gaming, entertainment, communication, health and fitness, finance, education, and more.

