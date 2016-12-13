Pyze Unveils Growth Intelligence 2.0 for Mobile, Web and Native Applications

Pyze, providers of an intelligence and marketing platform, today released Pyze Growth Intelligence 2.0, a new platform for understanding user behavior that now includes support for web, cloud-based, and native apps, in addition to existing support for mobile apps.

First launched in March, the Pyze Growth Intelligence platform gives app publishers access to sophisticated, intelligence-based tools and a unified view of app performance across all channels. In June, the company added loyalty and attrition management to the platform.

New Features of Pyze Growth Intelligence 2.0 include the following

Real-time visibility into millions of users' behavior, enabling app developers to act on trends, patterns, and anomalies and interact with the right users at the right time on the most effective channel;

Support for email and SMS and MMS campaigns in addition to the existing support for push, interactive push, and in-app messaging campaigns;

Integration of multichannel marketing campaigns;

A Developer Center to accelerate deployments, define and test engagement campaigns, and implement personalization;

Support for tracking Apple iMessage Apps and chatbots;

Support for mobile, web, SaaS, and native apps in the Growth Tier, which is free for app publishers with up to 1 million monthly active users (MAU). Unified visibility across web and mobile is included in the Hypergrowth Tier, which is $99 per month for up to 1 million MAU.

