Jivox Partners with AppNexus for Online Ad Retargetting Solution

Jivox, providers of a data-driven platform for personalized digital advertising, has forged a strategic partnership and technology integration with AppNexus, providers of a programmatic platform for buying and selling digital advertising, to integrate Jivox's dynamic creative platform with the AppNexus Programmable Bidder.

"The current generation of retargeting technologies is still very rudimentary," said Diaz Nesamoney, CEO of Jivox, in a statement. "These products can't qualitatively or quantitatively assess a user and the likelihood to engage. They also don't leverage today's vast amounts of available data and lack the algorithmic sophistication to determine a user's true interests or intent. Thus these are the products responsible for the all-too-common ads which repeatedly bombard users with offers for products they have already purchased."

The integration of the AppNexus Programmable Bidder and Jivox dynamic creative platformhave led to a key new feature, Dynamic Audience Scoring, which allows the Jivox IQ dynamic creative platform to pinpoint and score within 10 milliseconds the most qualified set of users based on a wide variety of data triggers, including activity on the company's site, third-party data, contextual signals (e.g., the weather at a user's location) and engagement with company advertising. Jivox applies sophisticated algorithms to score users of this data and can now push those valuations in real time to the AppNexus Programmable Bidder.

The combination of Jivox IQ with the AppNexus Programmable Bidder enables media buying to be adjusted in real time to most effectively retarget these individuals with more relevant messaging, products and offers reflective of the kind of engagement they had with the brand.

Dynamic Audience Scoring delivers significantly greater performance and ROI in campaigns by informing the media-bidding algorithms in real time of individuals and audiences that are outperforming others, essentially enabling the creation of new high-value audience clusters.

"The integration of Jivox and AppNexus platforms marks the day creative optimization finally meets media optimization. By ensuring the right message always reaches the right audience, this partnership has opened the door for marketers to realize significantly greater value from retargeting and ultimately drive more revenue with significantly less cost from each campaign," Nesamoney said. "The integration of Jivox's dynamic creative technology into the AppNexus platform offers our joint customers an unprecedented level of precision in finding the best individuals and audiences to reach and delivering a sensibly tailored message to them by using personalization data and algorithms to automatically adjust bids in real time based on user behavior," said Alex Chatfield, senior director of client advisory at AppNexus, in a statement. "We are very excited about what this significant partnership and integration will bring to our clients and the entire market."

