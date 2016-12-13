Mobee Releases Enhanced Data Collection Platform

Mobee, providers of an offline data and insights platform that uses crowdsourcing to collect, organize and analyze consumer data at scale, has enhanced its data collection platform with expanded functionality for retailer and brand clients.

Mobee's enhanced platform is designed with four components (Crowd, Place, Data, and Insights) that can be customized. It lets users choose who collects insights, be it consumers or an organization's own employees; what type of information is collected, whether objective and observable, sentiment-like moment of truth, or task-based; and where the insights are captured, including in store, at home, or on the go.

Specific, new additions to the Mobee platform include private swarms, the ability to restrict a mission to a private group of bees; audience targeting, for insights by demographic and behavior; data integration, for combing insights with existing sales data, etc.; and a faster analytics engine. The Mobee platform includes crowdsourced solutions for the following:

In-store audits;

Mystery shopping.

Competitive price intelligence;

Merchandising services;

Loyalty programs experience;

Customer experience;

Market research;

Platform license; and

Lift analysis.

"The market is demanding platforms over point solutions, and the competition has missed the mark," said Hal Charnley, CEO of Mobee, in a statement. "While we still collect observable data with our crowd of consumers in store, our enhanced platform now allows for collection of multiple types of data, by a public or private workforce, across thousands of locations or on the go. Legacy vendors simply can't provide that level of flexibility."

