Instant Technologies Announces Instant Chime 2.5





Tweet

Enterprise software provider Instant Technologies today announced the latest version of its click-to-chat functionality for enterprise users, Instant Chime 2.5. The updated solution offers deeper support for Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Skype for Business and a virtual agent platform aimed at improving enterprise integration and customer engagement. Instant Chime brings click-to-chat functionality to enterprise customers looking to use Microsoft Skype for Business to provide service and IT desk support. The update expands this capability with the introduction of virtual agents, which allow the platform to integrate with other enterprise systems. Businesses can include "click-to-chat" buttons on any public-facing website, enabling customers to communicate with them through a web client that links to help-desk agents. Furthermore, the solution can integrate with other CRM systems, as well as third-party ticketing providers. Peyton McManus, president of Instant Technologies, said in a statement that the updated Chime furthers the possibilities for integration and automation: "Our virtual agent platform allows Chime to further integrate with enterprise systems. The virtual agent module extends our core application with the possible addition of customized conversational agents, service desk deflection and automation, and additional integration with various enterprise systems. Virtual agents enable server-side customization, custom workflows, and the ability to leverage both Instant Chime and Microsoft Skype for Business in new ways." The Chime platform's other capabilities include the ability to set routing rules based on criteria such as role, subject matter, and geography, as well as monitor and track activity with dashboards that display queued requests, agent productivity, and trending issues. Additionally, users can capture full records of all case interactions and view interactive reports aimed at helping them make informed business decisions. Founded in 2002, Instant Technologies focuses on developing social applications for enterprises, with an emphasis on instant messaging platforms. The company introduced the first application to integrate IBM's Sametime instant messaging platform with Microsoft Outlook, and its products aim to help organizations meet regulatory requirements, improve customer service, and increase employee productivity, in addition to providing live chat across websites. The company is a Microsoft Silver ISV Partner and IBM Business Partner, and counts a number of financial services, government and defense, and healthcare companies as clients. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/