BombBomb Releases Video Sales App

Video messaging company BombBomb has released version 5.0.1 of its video email app for Apple's iOS devices. The tool lets sales professional and businesspeople in transit send branded video messages via their mobile devices.

BombBomb lets users record and send videos via integrated email applications and text, which can also be shared to social media. Its live tracking feed and push notifications enable users to view subsequent customer engagements, such as opens, link clicks, and video plays. This tells business users who is engaged, when they interacted, and how they can follow up.

The new app offers templated designs, the ability to schedule emails, and doubled-up reminders. Users can also upload existing footage from their camera rolls or their personalized BombBomb libraries. The platform is also integrated with popular email clients and sales tools, such as Salesforce.com.

"The BombBomb iOS app is the easy way for road warriors to get face to face with their prospects, clients, and teams, combining the personalization of a video with the utility of email on a mobile device," said BombBomb CEO Conor McCluskey, in a statement. "Many digital tools create an unnecessary distance, removing the messenger from the message. We are working to help on-the-go professionals be more productive and create deeper connections by leading with their best asset, which is themselves."

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com