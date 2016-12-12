SutiSoft Releases New Version of SutiCRM

SutiSoft, a provider of cloud-based mobile business management solutions, has added features to SutiCRM, its online customer management software solution.

Included in the list of new features is case escalation, which enables users to configure case escalation rules for reassigning cases to other support representatives if cases are not resolved within a specified time period.

Also included are auto responders, which help organizations engage leads with automatic replies and follow-up emails.

An added visitor tracking feature focuses on individual behavior, where companies can track from where prospects are coming, what prospects are clicking, average time spent, and how frequently they visit.

