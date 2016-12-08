Marchex Partners with [24]7

Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company, and [24]7, a provider of customer engagement solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership designed to maximize media efficiency for digital advertising campaigns through inbound phone calls. The partnership allows marketers to tie offline outcomes, including incoming phone calls, to every digital media asset, including paid search, Web sites and chat.

Under the partnership, the Marchex Analytics platform measures offline sales, audiences, and consumer intent from digital advertisements across every channel and every device, allowing the [24]7 Customer Acquisition Cloud to measure and automate digital campaigns that drive to offline sales. By integrating the offline data that Marchex provides into the [24]7 Customer Acquisition Cloud, marketers can gain new insights that enable them to optimize bids, digital media campaigns, and overall marketing investments.

The [24]7 Customer Acquisition Cloud includes [24]7 Chat, [24]7 Personalization, and [24]7 Predictive Search Bidding. Leveraging more than 1.5 billion consumer interactions that happen annually on the [24]7 platform, the [24]7 Customer Acquisition Cloud enables marketers to increase their understanding of how media spending is driving revenue and adapt their strategies across digital marketing campaigns, including search, display, social, mobile, and video.

Marchex provides a platform that delivers 100 percent keyword-level attribution for all calls from paid search. Marchex Search Analytics will deliver automated insights on every phone call directly into [24]7 Predictive Search Bidding, including call outcomes and interactive voice response (IVR) inputs.

"Without proper attribution, it's impossible to optimize marketing investment," said Scott Horn, chief marketing officer at [24]7, in a statement. "Offline sales, including phone calls, are a key part of this optimization, and through this integration with Marchex, we can help companies drive instant media efficiency for search campaigns that drive phone sales. For the first time, marketers can use call attribution to help personalize display, web, and social campaigns." "High-frequency bidding offers exciting new capabilities, but until now, brands that drive phone calls from paid search have been unable to take advantage of them," said Ben Fitzpatrick, director of alliances at Marchex, in a statement. "Our partnership with [24]7 empowers our enterprise customers for the first time to incorporate phone sales, chat, site personalization, and paid search as part of a closed loop. This new insight will help them quickly maximize revenue from limited marketing budgets."

