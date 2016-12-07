Infer Enhances Glance and Releases Predictive Behavior Scoring for Pardot

Infer, providers of a predictive sales and marketing platform, has enhanced Infer Glance, a sales and account intelligence application, and launched a new predictive behavior scoring for Pardot.

"The significant product improvements we've made in 2016 reflect how we're helping businesses reimagine automation through data science," said Vik Singh, CEO and co-founder of Infer, in a statement. "The market for AI solutions is rapidly expanding, and Infer fuels predictive adoption by serving as a guide that intelligently and continuously identifies revenue whitespace in a company's funnel. In just a few years, I'm confident that every modern enterprise with a CRM system will also be leveraging predictive analytics and AI to supercharge revenue growth."

The enhancements to Infer Glance include new insights into similar accounts for every lead, contact, account, or opportunity.This functionality leverages Infer’s data science to analyze specific business-to-business (B2B) prospects and instantly display direct competitors that are already existing customers.

Infer also deepened its marketing automation integrations by launching predictive behavior scoring for Pardot. Already available for Marketo and Oracle Eloqua, Infer's behavior scoring uses data mining to model every snapshot of prospects' behavior. With the addition of Infer behavioral models, Pardot users can now benefit from more of the platform's features, such as account-based behavior scoring, lead-to-account matching, and top event and activity dashboards. All of this functionality allows teams to prioritize the best-fit accounts, tailor personalized outreach, and engage at the right time.

