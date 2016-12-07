Logo
BodyBGTop
Infer Enhances Glance and Releases Predictive Behavior Scoring for Pardot
Infer further opens its partner ecosystem to include Salesforce.com's Pardot platform.
Posted Dec 7, 2016
Bookmark and Share
Print Version
Page 1



Infer, providers of a predictive sales and marketing platform, has enhanced Infer Glance, a sales and account intelligence application, and launched a new predictive behavior scoring for Pardot.

"The significant product improvements we've made in 2016 reflect how we're helping businesses reimagine automation through data science," said Vik Singh, CEO and co-founder of Infer, in a statement. "The market for AI solutions is rapidly expanding, and Infer fuels predictive adoption by serving as a guide that intelligently and continuously identifies revenue whitespace in a company's funnel. In just a few years, I'm confident that every modern enterprise with a CRM system will also be leveraging predictive analytics and AI to supercharge revenue growth."

The enhancements to Infer Glance include new insights into similar accounts for every lead, contact, account, or opportunity.This functionality leverages Infer’s data science to analyze specific business-to-business (B2B) prospects and instantly display direct competitors that are already existing customers.

Infer also deepened its marketing automation integrations by launching predictive behavior scoring for Pardot. Already available for Marketo and Oracle Eloqua, Infer's behavior scoring uses data mining to model every snapshot of prospects' behavior. With the addition of Infer behavioral models, Pardot users can now benefit from more of the platform's features, such as account-based behavior scoring, lead-to-account matching, and top event and activity dashboards. All of this functionality allows teams to prioritize the best-fit accounts, tailor personalized outreach, and engage at the right time.

 Print Version
Bookmark and Share
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
New Infer Glance predictive app makes insights about customers and prospects more discoverable and actionable.
Infer Account-Based Behavior Scoring helps marketers with their account-based marketing programs.
The new solution identifies untapped revenue opportunities in the sales pipeline.
The integration with Dynamics CRM expands Infer's open ecosystem with more than a dozen pre-built connectors.
 
Related Best Practices White Papers

Sponsored By: Marketo and Real Magnet

Sponsored By: Jacada, Avaya, Confirmit, inMoment and BoldChat

Sponsored By: Genesys, Avaya, Verint, and Aspect

Sponsored By: Informatica

Sponsored By: Freshsales
Related Sponsored Content

Sponsored By: Microsoft

Sponsored By: Microsoft
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY